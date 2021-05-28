Georgia Tech Stuns Cards in 12 Innings

Both teams scored a run in the 11th. In the 12th UofL’s Ben Metzinger gives the Cards a one run lead with a solo homer. It would be the fourth homer of the game for UofL. Bottom of the 12th, two out for Andrew Jenkins with two men on base. He singles to left, scoring a run, then a fielding error by Luke Brown gave Justyn Henry-Malloy the green light to go home to score the game winning run. Georgia Tech walks off the Cards 9-8, putting U of L’s NCAA hopes in jeopardy. “I think those that have played us, and those that know us well know that we’re a talented group that just hit a tough patch, and it’s been hard to get out of it, but feel like we’ve been climbing out of that hole. So, I think we could be a real scary team to play in the post season,” said head coach, Dan McDonnell following the game.