Goode Morning Weather Blog 5/28

The video today was recorded this morning so make sure to keep an eye to the WAVE 3 Weather App for any changes to the forecast as we have several moving parts taking place over the next 48 hours.
This afternoon the focus will be on the t-storm coverage an intensity. The rain this morning and cloud extent will play in our favor of allowing for a tame severe t-storm risk for KY as the front pushes in around 6pm. We’ll just have to monitor that in case any fuel gets added.
Next up will be the wind that will pick up tonight through Saturday. A chilly north wind. Showers will re-develop and the clouds will get locked in.
When you combine the above setup, you end up with a chilly forecast for Saturday. In fact, falling temperatures looks on the table with many around 49-53 degrees by the afternoon hours. Ugh. Louisville could even set a record for the coolest high temperature for May 29th...which stands at 59° set in 1984. I think our midnight temperature tonight will be key on that.
40s are likely Saturday night with the sun back on Sunday although more clouds will likely push in from the east for areas near and east of I-65. Just a slight cool reaction to that compared to those of you west of I-65.
Monday looks partly sunny and around 80.
We will kick off a stretch of 80s next week but a potential wet pattern is looking to take place in the extended. And that rainfall could be significant. Something we will be trending in the days ahead.
Have a safe holiday weekend!
