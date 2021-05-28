Madelynn Troutt: High school senior remembered at Butler graduation

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A JCPS high school senior was honored during what would have been her high school graduation Friday.
Seventeen-year-old Madelynn Troutt was a senior at Butler High School.
On Friday, her brothers Peyton and Nicholas walked in her place and accepted her diploma during commencement.
Troutt’s cheerleading coach handed the diploma to her brothers.
Family and friends said Troutt had a memorable smile and a contagious laugh.
After high school, she had plans to study nursing at Bellarmine University.
Troutt’s parents said while this has been a difficult year, there is nowhere else they would rather be, and they are grateful for the community’s support.
“Just thank you to everyone for everything you all have done for our girl,” Marcie Troutt said. “She was very loved, and we feel it, so we thank you.”
