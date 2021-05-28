Man indicted in Pewee Valley gun store burglary

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) say a call to their tip line has led to the indictment of a Louisville man in connection with the burglary of an Oldham County gun store.
Andrew Wade Dunn, 35, was indicted Tuesday by a federal grand jury for stealing firearms from a licensed dealer and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
The criminal complaint says Dunn was seen on surveillance video shooting out the glass door of Papa’s Guns, Ammo, and Archery in Pewee Valley around 2:20 a.m. May 3. The video showed Dunn breaking out a display case and taking approximately 18 firearms from the case and off the wall.
PREVIOUS STORY: Feds seeking leads on Oldham County gun store burglary suspects
Several other people seen in the video with Dunn were not named in the complaint, but the video showed Dunn leaving the store around 5:30 a.m. when he squeezed through the security bars on the front door.
Dunn has been in custody since he was arrested May 6 by Jeffersontown police after being found behind the wheel of a stolen car and fleeing from officers. A stolen 9mm was found on Dunn when he was arrested.
