571 new COVID-19 related cases, 13 new deaths reported in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS (WAVE) – A total of 13,179 people in Indiana have died from COVID-19, according to the Indiana State Department of Health.
As of Friday morning, there had been 742,910 cases reported in the state, with 571 new cases and 13 new deaths.
The Indiana vaccine dashboard page is reporting a total of 2,633,546 Hoosiers have received the first dose of a two dose COVID-19 vaccine. Another 186,078 Indiana residents have received the single dose vaccine.
ISDH says 2,492,305 Hoosiers are fully vaccinated and 10,410,165 tests have been preformed to date. The state 7-day positivity rate is 4.8%.
