North Carolina Hands Racing Louisville Its Worst Loss This Season

It would stay that way until the second half when Carolina’s Lynn Williams finds the back of the net in the 64th minute. North Carolina would add three more goals as they route Racing 5-0. “Listen, we knew this wasn’t going to be straight to the top. We know there’s going to be setbacks, and that’s one of the things we’ll jot down as we did the last time, and we’ll move on,” said Racing head coach, Christy Holly.