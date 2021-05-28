North Carolina Hands Racing Louisville Its Worst Loss This Season

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Racing Louisville picked up its first win in franchise history last week at home against Washington. On Friday night they were looking to pickup their first road win at North Carolina. It would be a rough night for Racing. Just seven minutes in, on the corner, Abby Erceg scores on the header to give the Courage a 1-0 lead.
It would stay that way until the second half when Carolina’s Lynn Williams finds the back of the net in the 64th minute. North Carolina would add three more goals as they route Racing 5-0. “Listen, we knew this wasn’t going to be straight to the top. We know there’s going to be setbacks, and that’s one of the things we’ll jot down as we did the last time, and we’ll move on,” said Racing head coach, Christy Holly.
