Shooting, archery sporting club aims to enlighten children

NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WAVE) - A national archery tour - the R100 Archery Shoot - landed in New Albany Friday. It’s home base, The Sporting Club at the Farm in New Albany. The space host sporting events, corporate and parties but the lands purpose goes deeper.
WAVE 3 News cruised through 740 acres, four lakes, 14 station courses and a five mile hiking trail.
It’s peaceful until the shots from rifles in the air. For Bobby Brooks, the space and time was a budding dream since he was a child.
“The kids nowadays are all about their phone and all about their tablets and being indoors and cooped up,” Brooks said. “They’re about immediate gratification. It’s just kind of the opposite of how we grew up.”
Brooks said he grew up camping and fishing with his father on the land. In the early 2000s he came back and saw an opportunity for a sports club. He spent 10 years traveling the country shooting, and knew no other place compared.
Animals, crops and nature grow on farms. With his fishing, hiking, archery and shooting youth programs, Brooks believes children can too.
“I want my kids to grow at the farm,” Brooks said. “They can grow as a sportsman in nature in agriculture… spiritually.”
Nestled off River Road in New Albany, it’s a colossal space with life sized targets. The bullseye here to open, enlighten and impact children’s lives.
“Getting kids in the outdoors is really my why,” Brooks said.
Brooks wants to teach adults, and newcomers. He said each inch of his land belongs to the community.
You can use The Sporting Club facilities as a member, non-member or free for veterans.
Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.