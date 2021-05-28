44th anniversary of deadly Beverly Hills Supper Club fire

SOUTHGATE, Ky. (FOX19) - Friday is the 44th anniversary of the Tri-State’s deadliest tragedy, the Beverly Hills Supper Club fire.
The May 28, 1977 fire killed 165 people and changed Kentucky fire regulations forever.
The fire injured more than 200 people, including five firefighters.
Plans are still moving forward to turn the site of the former club into a $65 million residential development with a memorial.
The project is called Memorial Point and it’s slated for 80 acres along U.S. 27 in Southgate.
In November, a settlement was reached in a civil suit against the developers of the Beverly Hills Supper Club site about the memorial site.
The memorial at issue would have occupied the site of the former cabaret room, where the loss of life was greatest.
Attorney Steven Megerle, who represented the plaintiffs, told FOX19 NOW some who lost family members in the fire believe those members’ remains may still be in the area of the cabaret room. The suit asked the court to designate that 2.5-acre portion of the site a burial ground, upon which, according to Kentucky law, no development can occur.
Pat Crowley, a spokesperson for Ashley, the developers, said they will now include a deed to restrict construction on the Cabaret Room site.
Plans for the development include 100 to 200 apartments, 89 homes starting in the upper $300,000, a for-profit 79-unit assisted living facility and a memorial to the victims.
The developers said a memorial will also be at the bottom of the hill that characterizes the development site.
The memorial will include:
- the names of the victims
- a list of local first responder units that responded to the fire
- a list of the federal and state fire safety regulations that were implemented as a result of the fire
- maps of the site in 1977
