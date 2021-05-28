Travel agent explains requirements with post-pandemic travel

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Saturday will be the start of the first major holiday weekend since the COVID-19 vaccine rollout and mask restrictions lifted. Americans are expecting to hit the road or catch a flight like pre-pandemic times for Memorial Day.
Summer travel is up 60% from May 2020. The largest crowd in the world since the COVID shutdown is expected at Sunday’s Indy 500.
Whether it’s a staycation for destination trip, COVID restrictions will vary on the state or country. Kaelin Rybak, an independent travel agent working with Knights Travel in Louisville, said she researches health regulations for her clients every day.
“The restrictions can change daily,” Rybak said. “We have a number of resources that we check to see if you need a vaccination, do you need a negative COVID test, and obviously the passports and usual things like that. But literally I’ll tell clients at the time I book them, these are the restrictions today but we will revisit them closer to your departure time.”
In May 2020, Rybak spent a majority of her days processing refunds, rebooking, or getting future credits for clients. At the start of this year when COVID vaccines started to pick up so did the travel, specifically to Mexico or the Caribbean Islands.
When Rybak books an international trip, she checks the country’s COVID restrictions since they’re changing so often. She also works to find what the travel requirements are.. if there’s a quarantine period.. or if the passenger needs to be vaccinated.
At this time, if you’re flying back from a foreign country, the U.S. requires a negative COVID-19 test.
Click here to find the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention latest travel tips for traveling domestic or internationally.
