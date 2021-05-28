UofL to Have Full Capacity at Cardinal Stadium This Fall

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - After a season of reduced capacity due to Covid 19 protocols full capacity days at Cardinal Stadium are back. On Thursday afternoon U of L announced that they will return to full capacity starting with their home opener on September 11th against Eastern Kentucky.
The Cardinals will play seven home football games. Advancements in state and national health guidelines will allow a return to full capacity, including popular pregame tailgating in accompanying parking lots.
“This is the news our fans have been waiting for,” said Vince Tyra, UofL Vice President/Director of Athletics. “We are BACK, my friends. We couldn’t be more excited to fill our house and welcome Card Nation back home. Get your tickets. Plan your tailgate. Bring your voice. Our football team and staff are so excited to see you. So am I. Let’s bring our Louisville Football life back to Floyd Street.”
Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.