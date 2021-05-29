Fallen Louisville police officer honored by brother during graduation

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A graduation ceremony turned into a moment for remembrance as the brother of a fallen Louisville Metro police officer carried his image in his honor.
Officer Hassan Hassan was only 25 years old when he died due to a medical emergency while off duty in April. LMPD confirmed the Fourth Division officer, who had just been promoted three weeks prior, was rushed to the hospital and later died.
Friday evening, LMPD posted on their Facebook page congratulating Hassan’s brother Hussein, who graduated high school earlier that morning.
Hussein was accompanied by family, friends, and a fellow police academy classmate, bringing pictures of his brother Hassan with him to the ceremony.
LMPD posted the pictures and congratulated Hussein on his achievements.
“We wish you all the best & we will always remember your brother’s service & dedication to this community,” the post reads.
