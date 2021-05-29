FORECAST: Record cool temperatures possible today

- Patchy drizzle, cloudy, breezy with record-cool highs possible Saturday
- More sunshine, warmer temps for Sunday and Memorial Day
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Today will be cloudy with spotty showers or drizzle possible, especially in the morning. It will be cool, highs only in the 50s. The coolest high temperature on May 29th in Louisville is 59°, set in 1984. Winds will also gust to 20-25 mph at times.
Clouds will gradually decrease tonight allowing temperatures to fall into the 40s all across WAVE Country.
We’ll see the sun return on Sunday, but it will be filtered at times by clouds, especially east of I-65. Temperatures will warm into the lower 70s in areas that see some sun during the day, while areas with more clouds hold onto the upper 60s.
We’ll hold on to a few clouds Sunday night as lows drop into the upper 40s and lower 50s.
Memorial Day will feature a nice recovery into the upper 70s as we continue to stay dry. An active pattern returns by the middle and end of next week with scattered showers and storms possible.
