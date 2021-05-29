Gov. Beshear: 383 new cases of COVID-19 in Ky. Saturday, 2.49% positivity rate

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WAVE) - Governor Andy Beshear provided an update Saturday on the commonwealth’s fight against COVID-19.
Beshear confirmed as of Saturday 2,038,886 Kentuckians have received at least their first dose of a COVID vaccine.
Saturday’s update included the top five counties by vaccination rate:
- Woodford - 61%
- Franklin - 60%
- Fayette - 57%
- Scott - 51%
- Campbell - 51%
Beshear also confirmed 383 additional cases of COVID-19 in Kentucky Saturday. The total number of cases since the pandemic began is now 458,275.
Six additional deaths due to COVID based on the state health department were reported Saturday, as well as 18 deaths confirmed via state audit. Total deaths in the commonwealth due to the virus is now 6,782.
Positivity rate based on a seven-day rolling average is now 2.49 percent.
Other information provided in Saturday’s update includes:
- Patients currently hospitalized : 326
- Patients currently in ICU : 93
- Patients currently on a ventilator : 46
For additional information on positive cases and breakdowns on county, race and ethnicity, visit the Team Kentucky COVID-19 website.
