Hardin County officials respond to water main break behind Towne Mall

ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (WAVE) - Hardin County Water District No. 2 confirmed that crews are currently working to fix a water main rupture behind Towne Mall in Elizabethtown Saturday afternoon.
Shaun Youravich with the Hardin Co. Water District told WAVE 3 News crews were called to the Towne Mall parking lot near Belk on reports of water coming out of the ground.
The water main rupture was around eight inches, according to the water district. While the cause has not yet been determined, crews said no one hit the pipe.
The break has been isolated as of 4 p.m., according to officials, and service has been restored to most businesses in the area. Cleanup will continue for the next couple of areas, and crews ask drivers to use caution around the area.
