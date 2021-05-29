Indiana State Department of Health Saturday update: 448 new cases, 19 new deaths

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WAVE) - The Indiana State Department of Health on Saturday provided an update with newly confirmed COVID-19 cases within the state.
The new report confirmed an additional 448 cases of COVID-19 in the state, according to the ISDH. Total number of cases reported in Indiana since the pandemic began is now 743,338.
An additional 19 deaths were also confirmed due to COVID-19 Saturday, according to the health department, bringing the total number of deaths due to the virus in Indiana to 13,198.
Other information provided in Saturday’s report includes 10,425,364 COVID-19 tests administered in Indiana so far, with 3,496,271 individuals tested. The number of new tests administered as reported on Saturday is 15,046, with 3,081 new individuals tested based on ISDH data.
Seven-day positivity rate for COVID-19 tests in the state is now listed as 4.8 percent for all tests administered.
So far, 2,507,121 individuals in Indiana have been fully vaccinated, with 14,889 new individuals reported Saturday.
To see a list of cases by county, click or tap here.
