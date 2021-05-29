Louisville faces 16 straight months of double-digit homicides, based on LMPD reports

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The city of Louisville faces another month of double digit reports of gun violence in May, according to information obtained by Louisville Metro Police.
Community activist Christopher 2X, who compiles the data as part of the Louisville non-profit Christopher 2X Game Changers, said the numbers from May means Louisville has faced 16 straight months of double-digit homicides.
As of May 29, 17 people have been killed due to gun violence in the city, and another 52 people shot and injured, based on LMPD homicide numbers.
“What we’re seeing this year, five months in, is a level of gun violence I never thought I would see in Louisville,” Christopher 2X said in a release.
There have been a total of 74 homicides in the city since the beginning of the year, in addition to 270 people injured by gunfire, according to LMPD data.
2X said the numbers are outpacing last year’s records of 173 total homicides and 586 people shot and injured.
“No question, we have a public health crisis because of gun violence,” 2X said. “What is behind these numbers are families and children who are traumatized, and suffering and their lives will never be the same.”
Christopher 2X, a non-violence advocate in the city, tracks shooting and homicide numbers and provides resources to families affected by gun violence through his non-profit organization.
Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.