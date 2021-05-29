Memorial Day weekend offers great deals ahead of summer

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE/NBC) - It’s the unofficial start of summer and many businesses are celebrating with sales. Retailers are pushing deals on everything from cars to computers this Memorial Day.
While it’s usually a good time to save big on appliances, analysts say not this year.
”The appliance issue really stems from the beginning of the pandemic, when supply chain issues caused delays and increased demand, reduced inventory,” Samantha Gordon of Consumer Reports said.
According to Consumer Reports, the deepest discounts are on grills, mattresses, and TVs, with low prices on top models from big-box retailers.
Walmart and Best Buy’s Memorial Day sales feature deals on tech including tablets, smartwatches and robot vacuums.
Amazon also launched a “spring to summer” sale ahead of its big prime day sale coming up in late June.
