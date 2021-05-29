Ohio River boat, barge collision investigation still active, moves to evidence examination

One person has been killed and two others are still missing after two boats crashed on the Ohio River near the Greenwood Boat Dock. (Source: WAVE 3 News)
By Dustin Vogt | May 29, 2021 at 11:12 AM EDT - Updated May 29 at 12:24 PM

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Police updated an investigation into the collision of a pleasure boat and barge on the Ohio River that killed three people back in April.

LMPD stated the case is still open and investigators have moved into “examination of evidence” after concluding all interviews in the investigation. Police stated that LMPD’s report is not available at this time.

Crews were called to the Greenwood Boat Dock the night of April 17 after reports that a commercial vessel had collided with a pleasure boat on the river.

Seven people were on the boat at the time of the crash. That night, five people were accounted for and two people were reported missing. One of the five boaters had died at the scene.

The bodies of the two other victims, a man and a woman, were later found after a search was conducted by Jefferson County and Meade County officials.

Investigation is being conducted by LMPD and the US Coast Guard.

