Ohio River boat, barge collision investigation still active, moves to evidence examination

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Police updated an investigation into the collision of a pleasure boat and barge on the Ohio River that killed three people back in April.
LMPD stated the case is still open and investigators have moved into “examination of evidence” after concluding all interviews in the investigation. Police stated that LMPD’s report is not available at this time.
Crews were called to the Greenwood Boat Dock the night of April 17 after reports that a commercial vessel had collided with a pleasure boat on the river.
Seven people were on the boat at the time of the crash. That night, five people were accounted for and two people were reported missing. One of the five boaters had died at the scene.
The bodies of the two other victims, a man and a woman, were later found after a search was conducted by Jefferson County and Meade County officials.
Investigation is being conducted by LMPD and the US Coast Guard.
