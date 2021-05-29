Oldham County WWII veteran honored with ‘Road Warrior’ statue

LAGRANGE, Ky. (WAVE) - A World War II veteran from Oldham County was honored Memorial Day weekend with a newly dedicated statue outside the Oldham County History Center.
Dr. E. Bruce Heilman served as a United States Marine in the Pacific Theatre during World War II. After serving the country, he became Chancellor for the University of Richmond from 1998 until his death in 2019.
Right before Heilman passed away, his love for motorcycles allowed him to travel his bike to 49 states since his 83rd birthday. Heilman would travel in honor of other WWII veterans and for Gold Star families.
On Saturday, a motorcycle procession was led from Oldham County High School to the History Center, where the new “Road Warrior” statue was dedicated. The piece shows Heilman atop his Harley Davidson motorcycle.
Families and friends gathered in honor of Heilman and other Gold Star families to remember those who served.
The Oldham County History Center also hosted other activities Saturday afternoon including a concert from the Ladies for Liberty and a WWII exhibit inside the museum.
