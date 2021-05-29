Penatlies hurt Lou City in loss to Indy Eleven

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - For the first time in three years, Indy Eleven finally got a victory over Louisville City FC. On Saturday night at Lynn Family Stadium, Indy cashed in on a pair of penalty kicks as they pulled out a 2-1 triumph .
The match was played in front of a venue record 10, 731 fans. Those fans watched the home team grab a first half lead as Corben Bone scored the first goal of the game. Lou City led one nil at halftime.
In the 63rd minute, the visitors drew level as Jordan Hamilton connected on a penalty kick. Later in the 88th minute, the City picked up another penalty, which set up Hamilton’s second goal of the night.
Lou City, which suffered its first loss of the season, had a couple shots at goal very late, but Indy Eleven was able to hold on.
The next match for the City is Sunday June 6 at Atlanta United 2.
