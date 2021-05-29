Police: Motorcyclist killed in collision with car in New Albany

NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WAVE) - A 23-year-old motorcyclist has died after a collision with another vehicle in New Albany Saturday afternoon, according to police.
Chief Todd Bailey with the New Albany Police Department confirmed around 1:34 p.m., first responders with New Albany police and fire were sent to the crash on Corydon Pike near Eagle Lane.
Officers found a 2003 Yamaha motorcycle and a 2020 Kia Soul that had crashed at the location.
Preliminary investigation revealed the Kia was turning from Eagle Lane onto Corydon Pike, when it struck the motorcycle traveling north on Corydon Pike. Investigators believe the motorcycle was traveling at a high rate of speed before the crash.
The motorcycle rider, 23-year-old Christopher Cupp, was taken to University of Louisville Hospital for his injuries, but was later pronounced dead within the hospital.
Police said the driver of the Kia was sent to Baptist Health Floyd with minor injuries.
“At this time the cause of this crash is unknown,” Bailey said in a statement. “We will reconstruct this event and attempt to determine to factors that led to this tragedy.”
No other details were provided at this time. Investigation is underway by the New Albany Police Department.
