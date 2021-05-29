91-year-old Canton man with memory loss found safe

CANTON, Ohio (WOIO) - A Missing Adult Alert was issued by the Regional Emergency Dispatch Center statewide for 91-year-old Glenn Phillippi after he drove away from his home at noon on Friday.
He was later found safe.
Phillippi is 5′8″ tall, 200 pounds, has gray hair, blue eyes, suffers from mild memory loss and does not have his medication.
He drove off from his Preserve Drive Northwest home in Canton in a cream 2003 Buick Park Avenue with Ohio plate DCV 5455.
