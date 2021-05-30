Death investigation underway in Breckinridge County for missing Illinois woman

HARDINSBURG, Ky. (WAVE) - Kentucky State Police and the Breckinridge County Sheriff’s Office have begun a death investigation after a missing Illinois woman was found in Hardinsburg.
The woman, later identified as 42-year-old Dwan Atwell, was found dead around 3:14 p.m. Thursday at a location in the 7800 block of South Highway 259.
Investigators said Atwell had been reported missing by her family in March to the Breckinridge County Sheriff’s Office.
Following an autopsy performed Friday by the Kentucky Medical Examiner’s Office, the body was confirmed as Atwell’s.
No other details were provided at this time. Kentucky State Police said the investigation is ongoing.
