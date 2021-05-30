Elizabethtown woman charged with arson after trash fire spreads to nearby building

ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (WAVE) - An Elizabethtown woman has been arrested after a fire started in a trash can spread to a nearby building Saturday afternoon.
Amanda House has been charged with one count of arson first degree, Elizabethtown Police confirmed.
According to an arrest report, House told police she was told to set paper towels and trash on fire near her apartment complex by a person whose identity she would not disclose.
The fire was set in a trash can near the wall of a building just before 2 p.m., and the flames spread to the neighboring building creating a large fire with heavy amounts of smoke.
Elizabethtown Fire Department responded to the scene and evacuated 24 people from the building before containing and extinguishing the fire.
House is currently booked in Hardin County Detention Center. Her next trial date has not yet been set.
