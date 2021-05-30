FORECAST: Warmer with sunshine

- Decreasing clouds and chilly tonight - lows in the 40s
- More sunshine, warmer temps for Sunday and Memorial Day
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - We’ll see the sun return today, but it will be filtered at times by some scattered clouds, especially east of I-65. Temperatures will warm into the upper 60s and lower 70s for highs.
A few clouds will stream into the area overnight, but overall a mostly clear to partly cloudy sky. It will be chilly with lows in the upper 40s and lower 50s.
The warming trend continues for Memorial Day with highs in the mid to upper 70s, which is still below average but at least it’s closer. We’ll stay dry with a mix of sun and clouds expected. Partly cloudy Monday night with lows in the 60s.
An active weather pattern returns mid to late next week with the daily threat for showers and storms. Temperatures will feel more like summer by next weekend when highs return to the mid to upper 80s.
