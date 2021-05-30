A glimpse inside the burial of fallen Pearl Harbor Hero, U.S. Navy Seaman Howard Scott Magers

Suzanne Ogawa, whose mother created the POW-MIA flag was in attendance and says, “very emotional, especially after the funeral service, because they the sharing of memories, and people that had written letters with memories of him, I have no memories of my father personally. So I rely on people sharing memories of my father to keep him alive and for me to learn and know more about him and who he was, and so it was very, very emotional and beautiful.”