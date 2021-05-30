2 hikers and dog rescued from 300-foot bluff on Green River Lake trail

CAMPBELLSVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Two people and a dog were rescued after falling over a 300-foot bluff on a Green River Lake trail Saturday afternoon.
The Campbellsville /Taylor County Fire Department posted pictures of the rescue on their Facebook page Saturday.
Around 2:13 p.m., the call was received to the department on a rescue involving multiple victims to the Turkey Bluff Trail on Green River Lake.
The department sent out watercrafts under the victim’s location in case the hikers fell through before they arrived to the scene.
A total of 10 rescuers were sent to the scene. Once they arrived to the location, they found one person who had fallen about 50 feet down the bluff, who was stable and leaning un a large tree.
The other hiker and a dog, named Goose, were 150 feet over the bluff on a small sapling that was about 10 feet from an 100 foot drop into the lake, according to officials.
A rescuer placed the hiker and dog into a harness as a haul team pulled them to safety around 3:50 p.m. The second hiker was pulled up using a harness around 4 p.m.
Rescuers said the hikers and dog were tired but did not require medical assistance.
Campbellsville/Taylor County Fire Department was assisted by EMS, the Emergency Communications Center and the United States Army Corps of Engineers.
