Indiana State Department of Health Sunday update: 360 new cases, 5 new deaths

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WAVE) - The Indiana State Department of Health provided an update Sunday with newly confirmed COVID-19 cases within the state.
Sunday’s report confirmed an additional 360 cases of COVID-19 in Indiana, according to the ISDH, bringing the total number of positive cases in the state to 743,696.
Five new deaths were also reported due to COVID-19 in Indiana Sunday. Total number of deaths due to the virus in the state is 13,203.
Other updates provided Sunday include an additional 2,937 individuals have been tested and 13,757 new COVID-19 tests administered. So far, 3,499,097 unique individuals have been tested in the state, with 10,439,281 total tests administered.
The seven-day positivity rate in the state of Indiana is now at 4.8 percent for all tests administered.
So far, 2,512,956 individuals in Indiana have been fully vaccinated, with a total of 5,160,921 doses administered.
