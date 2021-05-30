LMPD: 1 dead, 1 injured in rollover crash on Poplar Level Road

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - One driver has died and another critically injured in a rollover crash near the Newburg neighborhood early Sunday morning, according to police.
The crash was reported around 3:30 a.m. at the intersection of Poplar Level Road and Gilmore Lane, LMPD spokesperson Alicia Smiley confirms.
Preliminary investigation said a driver traveling at high speed on Preston Highway struck a curb and ran up onto a sidewalk. The vehicle then traveled south onto Gilmore Lane between the lanes and hit another vehicle that was stopped at the red light,
After hitting the vehicle stopped at the traffic light, the first vehicle struck an embankment which caused it to flip and the driver to be ejected, police said.
Police said the male driver who had been ejected had died at the scene. The woman driving the vehicle that was struck was sent to University Hospital, where police say she is currently listed in critical condition.
The ages and identities of the drivers have not been released.
LMPD’s Traffic Unit continues their investigation at this time.
