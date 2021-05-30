LMPD: Two people charged after kidnapping woman outside Louisville Free Public Library

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man and woman have been charged after an incident where the two allegedly kidnapped a victim for ransom money.
According to an arrest report, Daeshon Lunsford, 33, and Desaray Yarbrough, 30, were arrested on Friday night by LMPD SWAT after the kidnapping was reported to Louisville Metro Police.
The report stated that two weeks prior, the victim had taken around $400 from Lunsford and his girlfriend, Yarbrough.
The two found out the victim was at the library on May 28 and drove to the location. The victim got into the vehicle driven by Lunsford, sitting in the back with Yarbrough.
When the two drove the victim to her apartment, they told he “if she screamed or ran, Daeshon would shoot her,” according to the report.
The three entered the victim’s apartment, closed the blinds and threatened to hurt the victim, terrorizing her while making demands for money from the victim’s sister.
The couple then drove the victim to Dixie Chicken on the 3900 block of Dixie Highway as threats continued to be made, the report stated. LMPD officers arrived at the location and were able to arrest the couple without incident.
Lunsford and Yarbrough were booked in Louisville Metro Corrections and are due in court on June 8.
