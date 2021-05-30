Man dies in early-morning shooting in Taylor Berry neighborhood, second victim in critical condition

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Police is investigating after an early-morning shooting in the Taylor Berry neighborhood kills one man and critically injures another.
Police were called to the Green Light Lounge in the 3500 block of 7th Street Road around 3:15 a.m. on reports of a shooting, according to LMPD spokesperson Alicia Smiley.
When officers arrived, they found one man inside the business who had been shot multiple times. He was sent to University Hospital listed in critical condition and later died from his injuries.
Another man who had been shot arrived at UofL Health - Mary and Elizabeth Hospital and was sent from there to University Hospital. He is currently listed in critical condition according to police.
No other details on suspects or arrests were provided by police at this time. Investigation is ongoing by LMPD’s Homicide Unit.
Anyone with any information is asked to call LMPD’s anonymous tip line at (502) 574-LMPD (5673).
