Man injured in Iroquois neighborhood shooting, police investigating

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Police are investigating a shooting reported in the Iroquois neighborhood Sunday afternoon that sent one man to the hospital.
Louisville Metro Police spokesperson Alicia Smiley confirmed officers were sent to the 5600 block of South Third Street around 3 p.m. on reports of a shooting.
Officers arrived and found a man who had been shot. The man was conscious while being transported to University Hospital with minor injuries.
Further investigation reveals the shooting scene may have occurred at Colonial Oaks Court and the man was driven to South Third Street, police said.
Witnesses also told police that another victim had been shot and fled the scene, but police were unable to locate said victim at this time.
No information has been provided on possible suspects or arrests.
Anyone with any information is asked to call LMPD’s anonymous tip line at (502) 574-LMPD (5673).
Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.