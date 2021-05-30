MetroSafe: Police investigating shooting in the Jacobs neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Police are currently investigating a shooting reported in the Jacobs neighborhood Sunday morning.
MetroSafe confirms calls came in around 9:44 a.m. to the 3600 block of Parthenia Avenue on shots fired in the area.
Dispatchers confirmed one person was shot and has been sent to the hospital. The person’s condition is unknown at this time.
No other details were provided.
WAVE 3 News crews on the scene say police presence has expanded to the area of Berry Boulevard near Georgetown Place. Multiple officers are on scene at the moment.
