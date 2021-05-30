Police seek public’s help finding missing 15-year-old girl

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Department is asking the public for their help in finding a girl last seen downtown.
Justice Richardson, 15, was reported missing at 2 a.m. Friday after her mother called police unable to find her daughter.
Incident reports state that Richardson’s mother woke up after hearing a noise at around 1:30 a.m. Friday. Upon investigating the noise Richardson’s mother realized she was not home and called police.
Police say Richardson’s mother searched the surrounding area for her daughter but was unable to find her. upon further investigation officers say a neighbor recalled seeing Richardson get into a Grey Honda Passport.
Richardson is described as being 5′3″, 210 pounds and last seen wearing shorts and a tank top. Police say Richardson has a nose ring and may be wearing a wig.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call 843-743-7200 for the on duty CPD Central detective.
