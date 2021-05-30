Police: Woman crashes with child in car while twice legal alcohol limit

Sara Brown (Source: Dubois Co. Jail)
By Jill Lyman | May 29, 2021 at 4:20 PM EDT - Updated May 30 at 5:18 PM

JAPSER, Ind. (WFIE) - A Huntingburg woman is facing charges after Jasper Police say she crashed into another car.

It happened Friday evening at First Ave. and U.S. 231.

Police say 35-year-old Sara Brown failed field sobriety tests and had a B.A.C. of .16%.

They say Brown also had a child in the car with her.

Her charges include OWI with a passenger under 18 years old, OWI Endangerment, and OWI over .15%.

According to the jail website, Brown spent the night there, but was released Saturday morning.

Sara Brown (Source: Dubois Co. Jail)

