Radcliff man charged with murdering wife
Gregory Cunningham has been charged with one count of murder - domestic violence. (Source: WAVE 3 News)
By Dustin Vogt | May 30, 2021 at 2:17 PM EDT - Updated May 30 at 2:17 PM

RADCLIFF, Ky. (WAVE) - Radcliff police have arrested a man after allegedly murdering his wife during an altercation early Sunday morning.

According to an arrest report, Gregory Cunningham has been charged with one count of murder - domestic violence.

Police said Cunningham was in the middle of a verbal and physical altercation with his adult stepson when he pulled out a gun. Cunningham fired a single shot which struck and killed his wife.

Cunningham was arrested by police around 4 a.m. Sunday morning.

He was booked in the Hardin County Detention Center, his trial date has not yet been set.

