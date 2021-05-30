Radcliff man charged with murdering wife

RADCLIFF, Ky. (WAVE) - Radcliff police have arrested a man after allegedly murdering his wife during an altercation early Sunday morning.
According to an arrest report, Gregory Cunningham has been charged with one count of murder - domestic violence.
Police said Cunningham was in the middle of a verbal and physical altercation with his adult stepson when he pulled out a gun. Cunningham fired a single shot which struck and killed his wife.
Cunningham was arrested by police around 4 a.m. Sunday morning.
He was booked in the Hardin County Detention Center, his trial date has not yet been set.
