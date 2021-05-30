19-year-old reported missing; Golden Alert issued

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – A Golden Alert has been issued for a 19-year-old.
Olivia Maschinek was last seen in the 5500 block of Barksdale Drive around 2:30 p.m. on May 28, according to MetroSafe.
Maschinek is described as being approximately 4′10′' tall and weighing 100 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.
She was last seen wearing a black windbreaker with a white checkered stripe down the side, black spandex with the same design, gray tennis shoes and a pink backpack.
Anyone with information on her location is asked to call 911.
