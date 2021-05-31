APGA gives minority golfers a path to success

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Valhalla Golf Club has hosted a number of major championships. Three PGA’s, two Senior PGA’s and a Ryder Cup, but last week the course hosted a tournament central to growing the game of golf.
The Advocates Pro Golf Association Tour visited the Jack Nicklaus designed course.
“Well the mission of the APGA Tour is to bring greater diversity to golf, not only on the course, but also in their careers,” said Cole Smith, the executive director of the APGA.
Ntengwa Mukosa was one of the 51 golfers who competed at Valhalla. " I think the goal out here is to make it on the PGA Tour, to actually have a career in golf, playing,” he said.
It is a tour for aspiring minority golfers, giving them a platform to springboard to the big tour or into a career in golf.
“Having a place to play, knowing that you can just sign up and play in an event,” Devaughn Robinson said. “They’re affordable, they’re reach is great and you generally find the best African American players in the nation along with some other Hispanic players.”
“I definitely love the program they have, love the tournaments and this course, definitely one of the best venues I’ve been on,” Ryan Alford added.
Alford liked Valhalla so much because he beat everybody else in the two day tournament, finishing at even par, his second straight win on the tour.
“Words can’t even explain, it’s just a steppingstone I guess I can say,” Alford said, “but thanks a lot to the PGA of America for bringing us out here as well as the APGA Tour for getting us out here, getting us access out here, it was a dream come true and for sure a nice treat.”
Many of the golfers studied for the event by watching the past PGA’s the course has hosted.
“I’ve never been to a golf course where I’ve been like a fan boy the entire week,” Robinson said. “So I was just excited to come out here and play.”
Golf is a game of inches, one poor shot, one short putt could be the difference between moving up or moving out, and confidence plays a huge part in it, this tour gives these players a chance to build just that.
“I’ve always dreamed of playing professional golf, at it’s highest level, and winning at it’s highest level,” Robinson said.
Maybe we’ll see some of those golfers right back here at Valhalla for the 2024 PGA Championship.
