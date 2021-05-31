Baseball Cards left out of NCAA Tournament field for first time since 2011

“It’s hard, it’s really hard and what it does, it just reminds you how blessed we’ve been,” UofL head coach Dan McDonnell said. “It reminds you how fortunate I’ve been. It reminds you how special the players have been, not just talented players but players that produced, players that performed when the lights were on, so it’s very emotional. The sadness and the frustration, the disappointment, but you also get to reminisce about, wow this has been such a special run, that, not that we ever took it for granted, but having to experience something we haven’t experienced in a long time, is definitely not a place we want to be a again.”