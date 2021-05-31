Baseball Cards left out of NCAA Tournament field for first time since 2011

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A UofL baseball team that earlier this season was expected to contend for a National Championship, was left out of the field of 64 on Monday.
“It’s hard, it’s really hard and what it does, it just reminds you how blessed we’ve been,” UofL head coach Dan McDonnell said. “It reminds you how fortunate I’ve been. It reminds you how special the players have been, not just talented players but players that produced, players that performed when the lights were on, so it’s very emotional. The sadness and the frustration, the disappointment, but you also get to reminisce about, wow this has been such a special run, that, not that we ever took it for granted, but having to experience something we haven’t experienced in a long time, is definitely not a place we want to be a again.”
The Cards finish the season 28-22 and lost seven of their final nine games.
“As the weekend went on and you start to realize there’s upsets and you start to, you know, at large’s kind of get bumped off the thing, and then what the chatter was out there, I think reality set in pretty good last night,” McDonnell said.
It is first time since 2011 and just the second time since McDonnell’s arrival in 2007 that the Cards were not selected.
“Oh it’s on, get ready next spring, it’s on,” the Cards coach said. “You better pencil us in on your calendar, because I promise you we’re gonna keep you busy.”
