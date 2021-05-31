FORECAST: Cloudy today with an isolated shower

WEATHER HEADLINES
- HEAVY RAIN: Rounds of rain push in late tonight into Wednesday, AM commute likely to feel impacts
- SEVERE THUNDERSTORM RISK: Possible Wednesday and Thursday afternoons (ALERT DAY is in place for Wednesday)
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Tuesday will feature lots of clouds but despite that, it will be a warm day. Spotty showers will start to pop this afternoon and evening; it will be a very much off-and-on type of rain with some getting missed completely.
A more organized area of rain and thunderstorms takes over the region during the overnight hours into Wednesday morning’s wee hours. The main concentration of this rain zone looks to be west of I-65 and for Southern IN. We’ll need to watch the AM commute carefully.
Heavy rain in the morning will ease in coverage by midday to spotty showers. Then the question will be if any sun breaks can develop to help promote scattered afternoon thunderstorms. If that indeed takes place, few warnings for wind/hail are possible.
It will be mostly cloudy with scattered showers and storms possible for Wednesday night. Expect lows in the 60s.
The front will still be in the area Thursday with a renewed risk for heavy downpours and more strong thunderstorms. Just make sure you have a way to get weather alerts the next few days, especially with heavy rain issues during the night when most are sleeping.
