FORECAST: Storms and summerlike air return this week

WEATHER HEADLINES
- Clouds increase this evening
- Showers possible late Tuesday, storms Wednesday and Thursday
- Summerlike temps in time for the upcoming weekend
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Clouds will roll in tonight, which will help keep low temperatures in the mid to upper 50s in our area as we head toward Tuesday morning.
Tuesday is a warmer day with highs near 80 degrees. A few scattered showers are possible late in the day with a higher rain chance arriving at night.
As the shower chance goes up Tuesday evening we’ll see temperatures not drop as much as in previous nights, only getting down into the lower 60s by Wednesday morning.
Heavy rain and thunderstorm activity is likely Wednesday morning with a chance for some stronger storms in the afternoon depending on how long the morning rain sticks around. Highs will be in the mid 70s on Wednesday.
Additional storms are likely on Thursday, but this time areas southeast of Louisville will be most at risk. Summerlike temps will return in time for the weekend as the disturbance causing the storms moves off to our east and fizzles out.
