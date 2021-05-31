Goode Morning Weather Blog 5/31

Last day of May and it looks nice with highs well into the 70s. It won’t be as chilly tonight as previous nights as well.
Tuesday will be our day of transition as we increase the clouds and add spotty showers/downpours into the mix by the afternoon and evening. Nothing too widespread or organized, but spotty. Temperatures should still be about to at least touch the 80 degree mark.
The setup changes dramatically late Tuesday night into Wednesday AM. The low-level jet ramps up with a SW to NE pathway of repeating rainfall. That zone looks to be across Southern IN and Western KY. Louisville is going to be on the edge of this. And if it ends up into the Metro during rush hour, we could have some problems on the roads.
But this rain band will also play a role on how much it will help tame down the area near and east of I-65 in the afternoon as we try to heat up. There is modest wind energy to work with but it is the fuel part in question. If that remains tame, then the isolated severe risk would be low. But if we end up with more heating than planned, that could easily change.
This will no doubt be our busiest day of the week with the most challenges.
Stay close to the forecast for updates.
The video today will also cover the setup for the rest of the week into next week!
