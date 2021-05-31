Man shot at store in Portland neighborhood dies

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – A man died after he was shot in the Portland neighborhood.
The shooting was reported at 2 Brothers Market, located at 438 North 28th Street, around 12:50 a.m. Monday, Louisville Metro Police Department spokeswoman Alicia Smiley said.
When officers arrived, they found the victim. He was taken to University of Louisville Hospital where he died from his injuries.
His name has not been released.
The LMPD Homicide Unit is investigating.
Anyone with any information is asked to call LMPD’s anonymous tip line at (502) 574-LMPD (5673).
