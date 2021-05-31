Man taken into custody in Clifton following police pursuit

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – Police cruisers covered Frankfort Avenue Monday as a police pursuit came to an end in the Clifton neighborhood.
The suspect was taken into custody near the intersection of Frankfort and Clifton avenues around 7 p.m.
Police began pursuing the suspect after four robberies that took place within an hour, including locations on Poplar Level Road, Dixie Highway and St. Andrews Church Road, according to MetroSafe.
The pursuit took officers down Interstate 65 into Shepherdsville before coming back into Louisville.
