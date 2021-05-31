Southern Indiana honors brave men, women of our country this Memorial Day

NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WAVE) - This time last year, so many Memorial Day events were canceled because of the coronavirus. This year, many of them back on with crowds grateful to gather to remember what this day is about.
“The past year has been incredibly challenging and as our way of life and changed in difficult and chaotic ways,” Jim Dexter from the VFW Post 1693 said. “It would be so easy to postpone our ceremony.”
But, they didn’t in New Albany. A large crowd carried on with the tradition.
“It’s for good reason that we gather today with other Americans across the nation and across the world,” Dexter said. “We gather in unified and solemn remembrance to honor the sacrifices of those who answered their nation’s call and willingly laid down their life for our freedom.”
A wreath-laying ceremony took place as a reminder of what freedom costs.
“Thankfully you and I will not be called to military duty today, but that does not relieve us from our obligation to those who gave everything so our American homeland can flourish,” New Albany Mayor Jeff Gahan said.
Being back in person to remember what Memorial Day is about, the heroes whose names are inscribed on memorials around the country.
“Each name is a life cut short for us and our freedom,” Indiana State Rep. Ed Clere said. “Memorial Day should be about more than a three day weekend. It should be about more than relaxing and cooking out. It should signify more than the unofficial start to summer. It should also be about remembering the men and women who that gave everything so we can have everything.”
Remembering that freedom isn’t free. That’s something the Sellersburg American Legion Post 204 did at Wilkerson Park in Sellersburg.
After the Memorial Day program, there was a free lunch and a sharing of history.
“We are losing a lot of our WW2 veterans and our Korean veterans,” Ronald Arrington, commander of VFW Post 204 said. “All have the stories and all that type of information is so valuable teaching our youth what our military is about.”
