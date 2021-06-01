ALERT DAY WEDNESDAY: Morning heavy rain and strong storms by early evening

- Showers increase this evening
- Heavy rain for the morning commute, prompting a WAVE 3 News ALERT DAY
- Strong storms possible by early Wednesday evening
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Heavy rain moves in late tonight into early Wednesday morning. This will make for a wet morning commute with low visibility at times. Low temperatures will be in the lower 60s by Wednesday morning.
Rain won’t be as widespread or heavy by Wednesday afternoon, potentially allowing for enough energy to power up some strong storms Wednesday afternoon. As of now the primary threat with these afternoon and evening storms would be damaging winds.
Thunderstorms will continue rumbling through our area at times Wednesday night even as strong storm threat subsides.
Lows will be in the mid-60s by Thursday morning. The storm chance will stay elevated on Thursday, but the strong storm threat and overall storm coverage won’t be quite as high as the day prior. Highs will be in the upper 70s.
A cold front sweeping through Thursday night will put an end to the storms.
Friday and Saturday look to be calmer, more summerlike days with highs in the mid-80s once again. The storm chance won’t be zero in the afternoons these days, but it will be far lower than it has been. By early next week, the storm chance will go back up as another large-scale disturbance moves in from the southwest.
Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.