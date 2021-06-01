Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Advertisement

Capitol riot: 4 more alleged Oath Keepers indicted

By CNN staff
Published: Jun. 1, 2021 at 7:44 AM EDT|Updated: Jun. 1, 2021 at 7:43 AM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Federal prosecutors indicted four more alleged Oath Keepers in connection with the Capitol riot.

This comes as 12 people charged in the Department of Justice’s largest conspiracy case related to the insurrection on Jan. 6 have court hearings Tuesday.

All 12 allegedly took part in the riot with the far-right extremist group, the Oath Keepers.

So far, federal prosecutors have charged 16 alleged Oath Keepers, accusing them of planning the siege ahead of time.

Prosecutors have charged three alleged Oath Keepers from Florida: 51-year-old Joseph Hackett, 44-year-old Jason Dolan, and 21-year-old William Isaacs with conspiracy and engaging in the Jan. 6 riot.

A fourth alleged Oath Keeper’s name was kept secret in the most recent court filing.

Prosecutors describe the anti-government group as a large but loosely organized collection of individuals.

It’s led by Stewart Rhodes, who has not been charged but has been accused of giving directions before and during the riot.

In a Jan. 19 interview with CNN, Rhodes denied planning or instructing anyone during the riot.

Documents show prosecutors believe at various moments during the Capitol siege Hackett, Isaacs and Dolan joined with others wearing Oath Keepers patches, and formed a line that snaked through the crowd with “each member keeping at least one hand on the shoulder of the other in front of them.”

The filing describes their actions inside the Capitol, accusing Isaacs of yelling ‘”the fight’s not over” and waving rioters down the hallways toward the Senate.’

Investigators are also revealing details about alleged efforts by Oath Keepers to transport weapons.

Prosecutors say someone they refer to as “person three” walked a long object covered by a sheet - possibly a gun - into a nearby hotel where the Oath Keepers gathered.

As the Department of Justice moves forward with its case against those who were allegedly trying to stop the 2020 election from being certified, one of the most vocal supporters of the Jan. 6 rally has sparked new controversy.

Former President Donald Trump’s national security adviser, Michael Flynn, was one of the loudest voices, calling for overturning the election, and while speaking at a recent QAnon rally, now seems to think the coup in Myanmar should happen in the United States.

“I want to know why what happened in Myanmar can’t happen here,” a man at the rally asked.

“No reason, I mean it should happen here. No reason,” Flynn responded.

Attorney Sidney Powell, who previously represented Flynn, said he didn’t encourage “any act of violence.” But she didn’t explain why Flynn gave the response that he did to that question.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Community activists are calling on the Louisville Metro Council to pass a police use of force...
LMPD officers accused of throwing drinks at unsuspecting residents
Williamsburg man killed in i-64 crash
Bicyclist dead, another seriously injured after being hit by vehicle
Bob Baffert and Medina Spirit
Kentucky Derby winner Medina Spirit’s positive drug test confirmed, per report
Louisville Metro :Police Department Sgt. Jon Mattingly, the officer who led the deadly March...
New lawsuit targets LMPD officer who fired weapon during Breonna Taylor raid, 2nd officer facing sex assault claims
Officers were sent to the 2900 block of Fern Valley Road around 9 p.m. on reports of a shooting.
Man dies after being shot in Okolona neighborhood

Latest News

Vice President Kamala Harris listens as President Joe Biden speaks about the COVID-19...
US will boost global vaccine-sharing, Biden announces
President Joe Biden is trying to break the logjam over infrastructure.
Time running out for infrastructure deal
Gerrit Degraaf was born in Holland, MI in 1917. He's celebrating his 104th birthday.
WWII veteran celebrates 104 years around the sun
President Joe Biden is trying to break a logjam with Republicans on how to pay for...
Biden offers tax deal to Republicans in infrastructure talks
In this Tuesday, July 7, 2020 file photo, President Donald Trump listens during a "National...
Talk of Trump 2024 run builds as legal pressure intensifies