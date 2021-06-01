David McAtee’s death: A timeline of the change it sparked in Louisville one year later

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Tuesday, June 1 marks the anniversary of David McAtee’s death. McAtee, 53, was shot and killed by Kentucky National Guardsmen in the doorway of his barbecue restaurant, YaYa’s BBQ Shack, in west Louisville.
Officers were in the area breaking up a large crowd that had violated Mayor Greg Fischer’s 9 p.m. curfew. Fischer put the curfew in place after the first two days of protests in Breonna Taylor’s name.
“Last night, the tone of the protests significantly changed,” Fischer said on May 30, 2020, “and in the wake of last night’s destructive behavior and threatening violence against safety and order, I have instructed Governor Beshear to activate the Kentucky National Guard to help our law enforcement officers in keeping the peace.”
The Kentucky National Guard was called in that Sunday night, on May 31, to assist Louisville Metro Police Department officers in breaking up a crowd violating the curfew at 26th Street and Broadway.
Just after midnight, shots rang out, ultimately leading to McAtee’s death.
“I think it’s very, very clear that many people do not trust the police,” former LMPD Chief Steve Conrad said shortly after the shooting. “That is an issue we are going to have to work on and through for a long time.”
Fischer fired Conrad later that day after learning that the officers involved in the shooting failed to turn on their body cameras. Fischer knew Conrad was set to retire a month later but believed the city’s police department needed a new leader right away. Robert Schroeder was named the interim chief and was succeeded by Yvette Gentry before Erika Shields became the new permanent LMPD chief in January 2021.
As the fallout from the early morning shooting unfolded, hundreds of people gathered at 26th Street and Broadway to protest McAtee’s death. Two days later, on June 3, 2020, Fischer ordered a top-down review of the police department.
“This review will focus on a number of areas, including training and the use of force and bias-free policing as well as accountability, supervision, training, community engagement and more,” Fischer said. “The review will also identify any obstacles in implementing changes to improve in those areas.”
The state’s forensic investigation became public on June 9, 2020. Evidence showed McAtee fired his weapon at officers, revealed by Executive Cabinet Secretary to Gov. Andy Beshear J. Michael Brown during a news conference. The restaurant owner also had gunshot residue on his hand.
Brown also said the fatal shot was fired by a National Guard member, not by an LMPD officer.
“[McAtee] was firing in their direction, and he did it at least twice, and they returned that fire,” Brown said. “Mr. McAtee’s fatal wound came from one of the M4A1 carbines carried by the National Guard. but we cannot identify which carbine, and we cannot identify which Guardsman fired those shots.”
McAtee was laid to rest soon after, and his name became a major fixture at protests downtown.
“It’s going to be a hole so deep that I don’t know how or who can even try to attempt to fill his shoes for what he’s done in our community,” McAtee’s nephew Marvin McAtee said.
In the months after McAtee’s death, his nephew took over the day-to-day operations of YaYa’s BBQ Shack, until he was also shot and killed in September.
In April, a VICE News report showed new body camera footage from the night McAtee was killed, showing officers clearing the restaurant and interacting with people who were at the scene. The report also showed LMPD Public Integrity Unit interviews with Katie Crews and Austin Allen, the officers involved in the shooting. It was revealed that Crews fired eight times and Allen fired once.
Kentucky National Guard soldier Andrew Kroszkewicz fired four times and Staff Sergeant Matthew Roark fired six times.
On May 25, 2021, nearly one year after McAtee died, Commonwealth Attorney Tom Wine announced no state charges would be filed in relation to his death.
