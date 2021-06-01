Man killed in wrong-way crash On The Lincoln Bridge

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A fatal crash has closed all northbound lanes of Interstate 65 on the Lincoln Bridge.
Louisville Metro Police report the crash happened around 10:45 Monday night. Investigators say a vehicle going the wrong way in the northbound lanes crashed into a large flatbed truck. The driver in the vehicle that was going the wrong way died at the scene. His identity has not been released.
Several other vehicles were damaged because of the debris from the initial crash. At least one driver was taken to the hospital for minor injuries.
The crash remains under investigation.
Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.