FORECAST: Cloudy today with isolated shower chances

WEATHER HEADLINES
- HEAVY RAIN: Rounds of rain push in late tonight into Wednesday; AM commute likely to be impacted
- SEVERE T-STORM RISK: Possible Wednesday afternoon; perhaps extending into Thursday PM (ALERT DAY is in place for Wednesday)
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Today will be a cloudy but warm day with highs near 80°. Spotty showers are expected through the afternoon and evening; some may get missed by the rain entirely.
A more organized area of showers and thunderstorms moves into the region overnight and early tomorrow morning. The bulk of this rain looks to fall west of I-65 and for Southern Indiana. We’ll watch for potential impacts to the AM commute carefully.
Heavy rain Wednesday morning eases in coverage to spotty showers by midday. If any sun breaks develop, they will help promote scattered afternoon thunderstorms. Some of those thunderstorms could be strong with damaging winds the main threat. It will be mostly cloudy Wednesday night with a continued chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. Expect lows in the 60s.
The front will still be in the area Thursday keeping the risk of heavy downpours and isolated strong thunderstorms in the forecast. Just make sure you have a way to get weather alerts over the next few days, especially with heavy rain issues during the night when most are sleeping.
